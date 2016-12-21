Facebook enlists The Romans to run series of UK projects

Facebook has taken on The Romans to run a number of projects in the UK, PRWeek has learned.

The agency, which was founded last year and won New Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek UK Awards 2016, began work with the social media giant in October.

The first project the agency worked on for Facebook involved teaming up with the Tate Britain gallery in London, to encourage visitors to the Turner Prize exhibition to film their reactions and opinions of the artworks, using Facebook Live. Facebook has been running an ad campaign (see above) for the Facebook Live function across the UK and US since late October.

The agency will run a number of other projects through 2017, PRWeek understands.

Both parties declined to comment.

Facebook also works with Teneo Blue Rubicon across the EMEA region on corporate comms, with a senior figure from the agency having become its comms chief at the start of the year.

The social media giant has come under criticism in recent weeks for its attitude towards fake news sites.

The Turner Prize itself was awarded on 5 December, although the exhibition runs until 2 January. One Facebook Live-using visitor to the prize show has been radio presenter Nick Grimshaw: