Frank faces repitch to retain long-standing Premier Inn PR brief

British hotel chain Premier Inn is reviewing its PR support and will host a four-way pitch for the business in the early part of next year, PRWeek has learned.

Comedian Lenny Henry has been the face of Premier Inn for some time (copyright: Whitbread)
PR firm Frank, which has held the account for almost 10 years, will be involved in the process and will be joined by three other agencies that perform well in chemistry sessions being held by the chain, a Premier Inn spokesperson told PRWeek.

These sessions are currently underway, the spokesperson added, but it is not yet clear who the three successful agencies are.

"The agency pitch short list will include Frank PR, [which has] delivered some good work for the brand for over nine years and we are looking forward to concluding the process in February 2017," the spokesperson said.

The hotel chain's ad work is handled by Lucky Generals, which won the business in the past year.

Frank, co-founded in 2000 by Andrew Bloch and Graham Goodkind, was originally brought in to handle Premier Inn's consumer, travel and trade press office in 2007.

The agency declined to comment.

