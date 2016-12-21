MEATliquor seeks new agency as W declines to repitch

The chain has seven London outlets, as well as restaurants in Brighton, Bristol and Leeds. It was founded five years ago and has worked with W Communications ever since.
W founder and CEO Warren Johnson is a shareholder in the restaurant business.
MEATliquor MD and co-founder Scott Collins said the business was always keen to review its suppliers, saying: "You've got to see what's out there, you can't rest on your laurels."
Collin said he had had a "great relationship" with W, but that the agency had declined to repitch.
W's Warren Johnson said: "As MEATliquor has grown, so have we, which means we can’t really justify the ‘friends-and-family’ fee the account brings in. It’s time for a younger, smaller agency to pick up the baton and continue the great work – and as a founding investor in MEATliquor, I’ll be keeping a close eye on the business as it moves towards an eventual sale."
MEATliquor's Singapore outlet - which had been a founding client of W when it opened in the city-state last year - closed last month.
However, the business remains tipped for success, and was included earlier this month as 'one to watch' in 2017 by the Virgin Media Business Disruptor 10, a newly-launched part of the Sunday Times Fast Track.
W recently acquired entertainment and hospitality specialist House PR