MEATliquor seeks new agency as W declines to repitch

Start-up restaurant chain MEATliquor is looking for a new pr agency, PRWeek has learned.

The chain has seven London outlets, as well as restaurants in Brighton, Bristol and Leeds. It was founded five years ago and has worked with W Communications ever since.

W founder and CEO Warren Johnson is a shareholder in the restaurant business.

MEATliquor MD and co-founder Scott Collins said the business was always keen to review its suppliers, saying: "You've got to see what's out there, you can't rest on your laurels."

Collin said he had had a "great relationship" with W, but that the agency had declined to repitch.

W's Warren Johnson said: "As MEATliquor has grown, so have we, which means we can’t really justify the ‘friends-and-family’ fee the account brings in. It’s time for a younger, smaller agency to pick up the baton and continue the great work – and as a founding investor in MEATliquor, I’ll be keeping a close eye on the business as it moves towards an eventual sale."

MEATliquor's Singapore outlet - which had been a founding client of W when it opened in the city-state last year - closed last month.

However, the business remains tipped for success, and was included earlier this month as 'one to watch' in 2017 by the Virgin Media Business Disruptor 10, a newly-launched part of the Sunday Times Fast Track.

W recently acquired entertainment and hospitality specialist House PR