Ruder Finn brings on David Brooks for digital health role

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has hired Ogilvy Public Relations veteran David Brooks as SVP of digital and social health.



Brooks is working with U.S. healthcare clients on digital and social strategy, along with expanding horizontally to other practice areas. He is also co-leading the health innovation team with Breanne Thomlison, SVP and digital strategist for health and wellness innovation.



Brooks is reporting to U.S. healthcare practice head Sally Barton, who joined Ruder Finn in June, also from Ogilvy Public Relations. He started at Ruder Finn on December 5, based in New York.



"A lot of people at Ruder Finn believe in taking things from one industry and putting them in another, and that's where I believe greatness and change can come," Brooks said. "The new technologies, like 360 video, live video, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence pose much greater opportunity to give people a better understanding."



Brooks joined Ruder Finn after five years at Ogilvy PR as SVP of digital and social strategy. Previously, he was director of digital strategy for four years at Burson-Marsteller. Earlier in his career, Brooks worked in PR and marketing for the Guild Group and Sanctuary Woods.



In June, Ruder Finn global head of healthcare Susan Goldstein took on the additional role of president of growth initiatives as Barton joined as U.S. healthcare leader. The firm also brought on Mary Coyle as SVP and healthcare media relations strategist in August.