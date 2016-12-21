Citizen Relations hires Alex Castro as North America video content lead

Earlier in his career, Castro was nominated twice for an Emmy and worked on numerous TV franchises such as NBC's Nightly News, the Today show, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has hired Alex Castro as executive producer and video content lead for North America, effective January 3.

Castro will be based in Los Angeles and report to Citizen’s recently appointed U.S. GM Nathan Friedman. The number of staffers Castro will oversee is to be determined in his newly created role.

In the position, Castro will spearhead Citizen’s expansion into the content creation field, utilizing his many years of experience in TV and production.

"He will help create engaging content, help clients tell their stories in new and unique ways, and lead the production and video content group in North America," Friedman said, who joined Citizen in April.

Friedman explained that Castro’s role has been created due to the uptick in content Citizen has been creating for clients. Previously, freelancers and account teams handled the work.

"Having this role in house dramatically helps our ability to serve clients and create content that is needed to influence and engage audiences," Friedman said.

Castro was most recently at Weber Shandwick, where he served as SVP and executive producer for 18 months. While there, he oversaw the creation of social media video content for clients such as Nestlé, Harley Davidson, Verizon, The American Cancer Society, and Nokia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Castro said he will not be replaced at Weber.

Before that, Castro was nominated twice for an Emmy and worked on numerous TV franchises such as NBC’s Nightly News, Today, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

"From my past experience working in TV, I could start seeing a shift where companies were looking for an opportunity to establish a storyline or brand messaging on TV," said Castro. "But now you can create the content yourself and that is what we are trying to achieve."

Citizen has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, London, and Hong Kong. Its model features a strategic-partner network across more than 40 countries and cities globally.