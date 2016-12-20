Humane Society: Anybody but David Martosko for White House press secretary

The Humane Society took a rare step for a nonprofit this week, weighing in on the Trump administration's staff search. Specifically, it's opposing the potential appointment of journalist David Martosko.

The Humane Society is throwing its weight against one reported candidate for White House press secretary: Daily Mail U.S. politics editor David Martosko

The organization released a backgrounder detailing a long history of conflict with Martosko. It attacked his credibility as a journalist, association with the nonprofit Center for Consumer Freedom, and his opposition to other nonprofits.

Martosko has repeatedly spoken out against the Humane Society, labeling it and other animal-welfare organizations as extremist and insincere. The Center for Consumer Freedom, where Martosko worked as research director, lobbies on behalf of the fast-food, meat, alcohol, and tobacco industries.

The Humane Society endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for president in October, as well as more than 40 candidates in Senate and House races. The nonprofit also ran an ad campaign that month opposing President-elect Donald Trump.

There are conflicting reports about whether Martosko is a candidate for a White House job. He was reportedly interviewed for a position in the Trump administration last week, according to Politico. However, The Daily Beast reported this morning that he is unlikely to be offered a role. A Daily Mail spokesman declined to comment and connect PRWeek with Martosko.



Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Huffington Post in November that Martosko "while a talented journalist, is not under consideration" for the press secretary position. Both The Daily Beast and Politico, citing sources familiar with the search, have reported that Republican National Committee chief strategist Sean Spicer is the heavy favorite for the White House press secretary role. Trump communications adviser Jason Miller, radio host Laura Ingraham, and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle have also reportedly been considered for the position.