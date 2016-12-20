In brief, 12.20.2016: Macy's picks out Avon's Cheryl Heinonen to lead comms

CINCINNATI: Macy’s has named Cheryl Heinonen EVP of corporate communications, effective January 9, 2017. She will be responsible for internal and external corporate communications, corporate giving, CSR, diversity, and associate giving and volunteerism. Based in New York City, Heinonen will report to Jeff Gennette, who will become CEO early next year. She is currently SVP of corporate relations and chief communications officer at Avon Products. Previously, Heinonen was MD at Burson-Marsteller and SVP of global corporate relations at Visa.

Avon Products named Chris Wermann as chief communications officer, replacing Heinonen and reporting to Sheri McCoy, CEO. He was previously group director of corporate affairs at Home Retail Group.

KANSAS CITY: MMGY Global has acquired Los Angeles-based travel and tourism firm Myriad Marketing. The firm will be rebranded as Myriad International Marketing, an MMGY Global company, and its staff will be integrated with MMGY’s New York team early next year. Myriad founder Al Merschen will become a principal of MMGY Global, managing the firm’s operations. In 2016, MMGY acquired DK Shifflet & Associates and Nancy J. Friedman Public Relations.

NEW YORK: Thomas Cook Group Airlines has brought on Mardiks Public Relations to help it launch routes to Europe from the U.S. for its carriers Condor Airlines and Thomas Cook Airlines. The firm will work to develop consumer and trade media strategies for the two carriers.

DALLAS: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has brought on Luke Marchant as a VP in its Dallas public affairs practice. He has worked as a campaign operative and aide for Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

KISSIMMEE, FL: Experience Kissimmee, the tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida, has named Jodi DiSalle as VP of communications, overseeing the group’s overall communications strategy. She was most recently director of marketing and PR for the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Florida.

LOS ANGELES: Digital media company Mitu has appointed Danny Johnson as its first CMO, overseeing branding, strategic partnerships, the creative design team, and b-to-b and consumer marketing. Previously, he worked at 20th Century Fox and cofounded digital marketing firm Creative Asylum.