Starbucks launches animated web series

Starbucks has teamed up with three members of The Simpsons' writing team to create its second online content series, animated shorts "1st and Main."

The series of seven 90-second episodes, set in a U.S. Starbucks store and featuring a cast of cartoon animals, was written by John Frink, Joel Cohen, and Rob LaZebnik, who have written dozens of episodes of The Simpsons among them. It was produced by the trio’s company, Tolerable Entertainment.

The writers took inspiration from their own experiences of working in a Starbucks in Los Angeles.

"Starbucks talks about the ‘third place’ between work and home. That’s ultimately the theme of the series: every person at every table has a story," Cohen said. "At our table, we are the three weird guys watching the other tables."

1st and Main follows Upstanders, the coffee chain’s first content series, which used video, podcast, and writing to tell stories of people going to extraordinary lengths to create positive change in their communities.

