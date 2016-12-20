Edelman hires Rupen Desai as regional executive vice chair

Desai is joining the agency as Carol Potter moves into a new role.

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Rupen Desai as the firm’s executive vice chairman for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Desai will be responsible for securing strategic and creative-led brand work for the agency across the region.

"[Desai] is one of the region’s most starred advertising leaders and will bring that expertise to our evolution towards our new communications marketing model," said David Brain, Edelman APACMEA president and CEO.

Desai is taking over the role from Carol Potter, who was appointed CEO of Edelman Europe and CIS this month.

Desai was previously Asia-Pacific regional president for Lowe + Partners, spending 20 years at the agency, including five as regional president, before making a surprise exit in September 2015. His career at Lowe, now MullenLowe, spanned Mumbai, Dubai, Beirut, London, Bangkok, and Singapore. During his regional leadership tenure, Desai was credited with overseeing Lowe’s development into a leading creative network.

"I have been fascinated with Edelman’s unique perspective on brands with an earned core," he said. "I am excited to be part of the journey where we build and partner brands that are social at heart, earned centric, and intelligently promoted."

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.