Breakfast Briefing, 12.20.2016: Social media responds to Berlin attack; Feds investigate Dodge

Edelman names exec vice chair to replace Potter. The agency has appointed Rupen Desai as executive vice chairman for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Desai, a former regional president at Lowe + Partners, is taking over from Carol Potter, who was named CEO of Edelman Europe and the CIS earlier this month.



Social media responds to Berlin attack. The hashtag #IchBinEinBerliner trended on Tuesday morning, hours after a truck rammed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 48. Germany authorities have called the incident a probable terrorist attack and identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man who sought asylum from Pakistan.



Feds look into Dodge truck ‘rollbacks.’ The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun an investigation into dozens of complaints that Dodge Ram and Durango vehicles have rolled away while placed in park. Nine injuries and more than two dozen accidents have occurred due to the issue, according to the government agency.



The value of a touchdown celebration. After scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Ellliot hopped into a life-size version of one of the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles placed behind the endzone. The celebration resulted in a 61% spike in donations to the charity on Sunday night, and Ezekiel said he will give $21,000 to the organization.



Fines for fake news? A German politician has proposed fining Facebook for the spread of fake news on the platform, saying the company has had enough time to take action on the issue. Meanwhile, families of the victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting have sued Facebook and Twitter, claiming the two companies give "material support" to terrorist groups. Also: Twitter is testing breaking news notifications.

.@twitter with a push alert that links to their moment on the Berlin Christmas market crash pic.twitter.com/FfutHxCnaQ — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) December 19, 2016



Lawmakers to end ‘bathroom bill’ controversy. North Carolina legislators are expected to undo a law this week that required people to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender listed on their birth certificate. Organizations including the NBA, IBM, and PayPal have spoken out against the law.



GM to cut 1,300 jobs. General Motors is planning to lay off 1,300 workers at an assembly plant in Detroit starting in March. The automaker will also slow down the pace at other factories as it adjusts production to fit market demand, according to The Wall Street Journal.