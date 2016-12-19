Mark Walters exits KPMG for global comms director gig at Dentons

WASHINGTON: Mark Walters has left KPMG to join Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, effective January 3.

Walters will oversee internal and external global comms. He will begin his tenure by traveling to each of Denton’s regions to "learn more about [their] capabilities and communications priorities," according to an internal memo. The firm has more than 140 locations in 57 countries.

"As a comms professional, it presents a lot of opportunities for me to help them achieve their strategic goals over the coming years," he said.

Based in Washington, DC, Walters will report to global CEO Elliott Portnoy, global chairman Joe Andrew, and CMO Stuart Wilson. He will also work with regional CEOs and oversee a team of 30 people across eight regions worldwide.

Part of Walters’ job will be to build awareness and understanding of Dentons, which was founded in 2013. Internally, his job will also focus on building workplace culture.

Walters will also support acquisition integrations, executive comms, speeches, and events.

The Alexander Group recruited Walters for the position, which had been vacant for a few months.

While at KPMG, a professional services company, Walters served as director of comms and handled all internal and external communications for the global chairman’s office, among other responsibilities, according to his LinkedIn account. The internal memo stated Walters worked closely with KPMG’s marketing and brand teams, as well.

Walters joined KPMG after exiting FTI Consulting, where he was SVP and director of corporate communications in the strategic comms practice. In Hong Kong, Walters set up a corporate comms practice for FTI.

Dentons has pursued an aggressive global expansion, having finalized its combinations with Australian firm Gadens and Rodyk & Davidson of Singapore this year, and China-based Dacheng last year. That series of combinations reportedly made Dentons the largest law firm in the world.