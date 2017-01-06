Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work 2017 winners

PRWeek reveals the winners of our Best Places to Work Awards 2017, which celebrate the top employers in agency and in-house comms.

The calibre of entrants rose again this year, and the judging team had a difficult task deciding which agencies and in-house PR teams would receive which accolade.

Entrants were whittled down to three in each of the four categories via paper judging. The 12 winners then faced a second panel interview session with the judges to decide the Gold, Silver and Bronze rankings.

See the full list of winners below. Click on the links for a profile of each and for how the judges reached their decisions:

In-house department

Gold winner: Smart Energy GB

Silver winner: UKTV

Bronze winner: O 2

Large agency (100+ staff)

Gold winner: Cohn & Wolfe

Silver winner: Instinctif

Bronze winner: Lansons

Mid-sized agency (30-99 staff)

Gold winner: Citypress

Silver winner: Nelson Bostock Unlimited

Bronze winner: Octopus

Small agency (2-29 staff)

Gold winner: Dynamo Communications

Silver winner: Third City

Bronze winner: Manifest

The judges

PRWeek would like to thank the Best Places to Work judging panel: Francis Ingham, director-general, PRCA; Jackie Elliot, chair, Cathcart Consulting and PRWeek’s Agony Aunt; Edward Houghton, research adviser – human capital and metrics, CIPD; and Danny Rogers, editor-in-chief, PRWeek UK.