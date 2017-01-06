Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work 2017 winners

The calibre of entrants rose again this year, and the judging team had a difficult task deciding which agencies and in-house PR teams would receive which accolade.
Entrants were whittled down to three in each of the four categories via paper judging. The 12 winners then faced a second panel interview session with the judges to decide the Gold, Silver and Bronze rankings.
See the full list of winners below. Click on the links for a profile of each and for how the judges reached their decisions:
In-house department
Gold winner: Smart Energy GB
Silver winner: UKTV
Bronze winner: O2
Large agency (100+ staff)
Gold winner: Cohn & Wolfe
Silver winner: Instinctif
Bronze winner: Lansons
Mid-sized agency (30-99 staff)
Gold winner: Citypress
Silver winner: Nelson Bostock Unlimited
Bronze winner: Octopus
Small agency (2-29 staff)
Gold winner: Dynamo Communications
Silver winner: Third City
Bronze winner: Manifest
The judges
PRWeek would like to thank the Best Places to Work judging panel: Francis Ingham, director-general, PRCA; Jackie Elliot, chair, Cathcart Consulting and PRWeek’s Agony Aunt; Edward Houghton, research adviser – human capital and metrics, CIPD; and Danny Rogers, editor-in-chief, PRWeek UK.