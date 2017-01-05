PRWeek UK's best quotes of November and December 2016

PRWeek UK rounds up our favourite quotes from November and December, including Sarah Olney's sound advice, a frustrated tube line twitter handler and the death of advertising.

"Erm, really sorry, but Sarah Olney has to leave now"

The new Liberal Democrat MP’s PR adviser halts her ‘car-crash’ Talk Radio interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer

@StopFundingHate We have finished the agreement with The Daily Mail and are not planning any future promotional activity with the newspaper — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) 12 November 2016

"Although it’s only one case, it must be worrying. Remember that what persuaded Rupert Murdoch to close the News of the World in 2011 was not phone-hacking itself, but the fact that advertisers responded by pulling their ads"

The Guardian’s media commentator, Roy Greenslade, tells PRWeek why the Daily Mail should be concerned that Lego ended a promotional tie-up with it in response to the Stop Funding Hate campaign

Alex Deane on news that the Department for Exiting the European Union is looking for a head of comms

@sophb66 @jonmyles Sophie , I'm trying to deal with ALL tweets on ALL lines, that's how it is here, I can't do everything at once, ok — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) December 6, 2016

"I can't do everything at once, OK"

TfL’s Piccadilly Line Twitter account-handler appeared rather overworked at one point in early December

"Asking questions where you know the answers so that you can keep the invoices flowing. Post-rationalisation in a post-truth world. It’s a living"

Freelance digital consultant Jimmy Leach thinks we’re asking the wrong questions

This is getting a habit. New Sleaford MP Johnson - as in Witney - rushed away by aides without taking questions. What they trying to hide? — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) December 9, 2016

Journalist Michael Crick is unimpressed by political PRs shielding candidates from media interviews

W Communications founder Warren Johnson offers a grim prediction for adland

"The extreme political, union and media campaign waged against this company has not only damaged its reputation… it has impacted negatively on the morale of our people"

Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell

"I can only hope that there are several global blue-chip brands currently reviewing their advertising spends with the big agencies responsible for the Remain and Clinton campaigns"

Sven Hughes, founder of Global Influence, critiques agencies that misjudged the mood of the public in 2016

"In a few years’ time, anyone from the work experience to the head of sales will be able to have a brilliant, award-winning idea at the touch of a button"

Taylor Herring boss James Herring discussing the capabilities of the agency’s deadly serious campaign ideas generator