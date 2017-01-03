Timeline of a crisis: Samsung's Galaxy Note 7

After reports of its Galaxy Note 7 devices exploding, Samsung came under fire for its poor communication and lack of leadership.

September 2

Reports of exploding Galaxy Note 7 devices prompt a voluntary recall by Samsung of all 2.5 million sold.

The Seoul-based juggernaut reports battery malfunctions ¾ later found to be sourced by subsidiary Samsung SDI ¾ caused the phones to ignite. Dozens of reported cases trickle into the news cycle.

Samsung tells customers to contact their local Samsung provider, promising to replace every device affected while Apple prepares its product launch, widely speculated to include the iPhone 7.

September 9

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns the public to stop using the Note 7 on the heels of a set of Federal Aviation Administration guidelines issued a day earlier.

September 15

The U.S. Department of Transportation rolls out safety requirements for people traveling with a Note 7 on flights as Samsung formally recalls the device in cooperation with the CPSC.

September 21

Samsung issues Note 7 replacements as the recall continues. Verizon and Sprint call off a temporary halt on sales of the Note 7.

October 5

A Samsung device catches fire aboard a Southwest Airlines flight, forcing the plane to evacuate on the runway of a Louisville, Kentucky, airport. The phone was a replacement for the user’s flagged Note 7.

October 9

All four major carriers ¾ AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint ¾ stop carrying the Note 7 in their stores, including the supposedly safe replacements.

October 10

Samsung issues another worldwide recall of the Galaxy Note 7, asking partners to cease all sales of the device. Both the company and the CPSC advise consumers to neither sell nor use the device.

October 11

Samsung kills off the Galaxy Note 7, one of its flagship devices, after a month of turmoil.

Hit or Miss?

Miss: Samsung failed to communicate effectively and quickly to a global audience eager for information, while its sprawling and dense corporate structure impeded a consistent flow of information.

Takeaways

Lesson 1: A corporation designed to be "militaristic," as some publications have called Samsung’s bureaucracy, will likely produce a PR response that is just as rigid. People like seeing a human face amid a crisis. A frontman that could provide answers and assuage public worry was woefully lacking, even for a company in the middle of a leadership transition.

Lesson 2: While the speed at which Samsung issued a voluntary recall drew praise, the all-clear it signaled to consumers, and international regulatory bodies, was premature. It should’ve brought in third-party analysts to test their devices before rolling out supposedly safe replacements that worsened the spiraling crisis. Still, its willingness to cease production of a flagship product may pay off big in the future.